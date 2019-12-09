 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
C.S. Lewis & J.R.R. Tolkien on the power of fiction

Tim Keller discussing C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien's view on fiction and Christianity I do not own the music used in this video Howard Shore-The Lord of the Rings
