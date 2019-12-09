Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Clicks
118
C.S. Lewis & J.R.R. Tolkien on the power of fiction
Santiago74
1
1 hour ago
Tim Keller discussing C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien's view on fiction and Christianity I do not own the music used in this video Howard Shore-The Lord of the Rings
Don Reto Nay
likes this.
1 hour ago
