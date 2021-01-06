Clicks650
Los “Cantores de la Estrella” /Sternsingers/the Star Singers. by irapuato on Jan 6, 2014More
Los “Cantores de la Estrella” /Sternsingers/the Star Singers.
by irapuato on Jan 6, 2014
by irapuato on Jan 6, 2014
KINDERMISSIONSWERK "Die Sternsinger" est une organisation d’aide aux enfants de l'Eglise catholique d’Allemagne. C’est en 1846 qu’une jeune fille d’Aix-la Chapelle, Auguste von Sartorius, faisait naître cette institution. Tourmentée par la pauvreté des enfants en Chine et en Afrique, elle reprit une initiative française de 1843. De là naquit plus tard L'OEUVRE PONTIFICALE DE L'ENFANCE MISSIONNAIR…More
KINDERMISSIONSWERK "Die Sternsinger" est une organisation d’aide aux enfants de l'Eglise catholique d’Allemagne. C’est en 1846 qu’une jeune fille d’Aix-la Chapelle, Auguste von Sartorius, faisait naître cette institution. Tourmentée par la pauvreté des enfants en Chine et en Afrique, elle reprit une initiative française de 1843. De là naquit plus tard L'OEUVRE PONTIFICALE DE L'ENFANCE MISSIONNAIRE laquelle, aujourd’hui, est présente dans environ 120 pays du monde entier, et est coordonnée par une centrale à Rome. En Allemagne elle est connue sous le nom de KINDERMISSIONSWERK "Die Sternsinger".
Notre but
Grâce à l’action "Des enfants aident des enfants", KINDERMISSIONSWERK construit un pont entre l'Allemagne et l'Asie, l'Amérique latine, l'Afrique, l'Océanie et l'Europe de l'Est. A travers de nombreuses activités - particulièrement par l’Action des Chanteurs à l’Etoile - les enfants allemands soutiennent des projets en faveur des enfants les plus défavorisés. De cette manière, KINDERMISSIONSWERK reçoit des dons de groupes d’enfants, de classes scolaires, de familles, de paroisses et d’autres donateurs.
Notre aide
Dans le sens de l’option préférentielle pour les pauvres nous soutenons des projets dans le but d’améliorer durablement les conditions de vie et l’éducation des enfants, indépendamment de leur religion, origine ou race. Nous aidons les églises locales à assurer l'éducation religieuse des enfants. Nous nous concentrons particulièrement sur des enfants de la rue, des enfants qui travaillent, des enfants handicapés, des enfants appartenant à des minorités ethniques, des enfants victimes de la guerre, des enfants réfugiés, des enfants victimes d’abus sexuels, des enfants victimes du SIDA, des orphelins et des enfants victimes de catastrophes naturelles.
Prière de nous contacter par émail pour obtenir plus d'informations: project(at)kindermissionswerk.de.
Notre but
Grâce à l’action "Des enfants aident des enfants", KINDERMISSIONSWERK construit un pont entre l'Allemagne et l'Asie, l'Amérique latine, l'Afrique, l'Océanie et l'Europe de l'Est. A travers de nombreuses activités - particulièrement par l’Action des Chanteurs à l’Etoile - les enfants allemands soutiennent des projets en faveur des enfants les plus défavorisés. De cette manière, KINDERMISSIONSWERK reçoit des dons de groupes d’enfants, de classes scolaires, de familles, de paroisses et d’autres donateurs.
Notre aide
Dans le sens de l’option préférentielle pour les pauvres nous soutenons des projets dans le but d’améliorer durablement les conditions de vie et l’éducation des enfants, indépendamment de leur religion, origine ou race. Nous aidons les églises locales à assurer l'éducation religieuse des enfants. Nous nous concentrons particulièrement sur des enfants de la rue, des enfants qui travaillent, des enfants handicapés, des enfants appartenant à des minorités ethniques, des enfants victimes de la guerre, des enfants réfugiés, des enfants victimes d’abus sexuels, des enfants victimes du SIDA, des orphelins et des enfants victimes de catastrophes naturelles.
Prière de nous contacter par émail pour obtenir plus d'informations: project(at)kindermissionswerk.de.
In Austria and parts of Germany and Switzerland, Christmas does not officially end until January 6. That date commemorates the religious feast day known as Epiphany or das Dreikönigsfest (“three kings festival”) in German. Today in many parts of German-speaking Europe the day is known for the fundraising Christmas custom of “Star Singers.”
January 6 (Epiphany) is a legal holiday in Austria, in …More
January 6 (Epiphany) is a legal holiday in Austria, in …More
In Austria and parts of Germany and Switzerland, Christmas does not officially end until January 6. That date commemorates the religious feast day known as Epiphany or das Dreikönigsfest (“three kings festival”) in German. Today in many parts of German-speaking Europe the day is known for the fundraising Christmas custom of “Star Singers.”
January 6 (Epiphany) is a legal holiday in Austria, in three states of Germany, and in three Swiss cantons, as well as in parts of the canton of Graubünden (Grisons). In Spain and many parts of Latin America, January 6 is the most important day for exchanging Christmas gifts. Children eagerly await the day, when they awake to find gifts left by the Three Wise Men (or Three Kings, Los Tres Reyes Magos). For children in many Spanish-speaking lands, this day is more important than Christmas Day itself, when they might receive only a token gift or two. January 6 in Spain roughly corresponds to December 6 in Austria and Germany, when Nikolaus leaves gifts for children there.
C+M+B
In Austria and in Catholic regions of Germany and Switzerland, Epiphany is also the date when people (including Sternsinger) finish carrying out the traditional “C+M+B” house-blessing ceremony, with an inscription on or above the door. The inscription shown below (for 2008 in Bavaria) is in the standard format used in Germany, although there are regional variations.
Traditionally, the three letters in the inscription stand for the names of the three Wise Men (Magi): Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar (German spelling). Another possible explanation is that “C+M+B” stands for the Latin phrase: Christus mansionem benedicat, which translates into “Christ bless this house.” The inscription is usually made with chalk that has has been blessed by a local Catholic priest.
The inscription format for 2014 would be: 20*C+M+B+14, in which the star (*) represents the star of Bethlehem and the three crosses (+) represent the Holy Trinity: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. The names of the Magi (Wise Men, die Weisen) from the East are never mentioned in the Bible, but come from sixth century Roman Church (Latin) tradition. The number three is taken from the gifts mentioned: gold, frankincense and myrrh (Gold, Weihrauch, Myrrhe); the Bible never really mentions how many Magi came to Bethlehem.
Sternsinger
Although the Sternsinger custom dates back to the 16th century, in modern times (since 1959) the custom in German-speaking Europe has become a charitable, fundraising event. Officially known as Aktion Dreikönigssingen (“Operation Three Kings Singing”) in Germany, the annual event is sponsored by the Catholic church and Catholic youth organizations. Most of the participants are young people (boys and girls) who dress in costumes resembling what the Magi supposedly wore when they visited the baby Jesus. With the leader carrying a star, the costumed Star Singers walk from house to house and sing special traditional Star Singer carols. At each stop they also solicit donations for various childrens’ charities in Germany and abroad, as well as programs to end hunger in parts of the world. In Catholic regions, especially in rural areas or in smaller towns, the Star Singers may also inscribe the C+M+B house-blessing inscriptions mentioned above.
www.german-way.com/…/epiphany-sterns…
January 6 (Epiphany) is a legal holiday in Austria, in three states of Germany, and in three Swiss cantons, as well as in parts of the canton of Graubünden (Grisons). In Spain and many parts of Latin America, January 6 is the most important day for exchanging Christmas gifts. Children eagerly await the day, when they awake to find gifts left by the Three Wise Men (or Three Kings, Los Tres Reyes Magos). For children in many Spanish-speaking lands, this day is more important than Christmas Day itself, when they might receive only a token gift or two. January 6 in Spain roughly corresponds to December 6 in Austria and Germany, when Nikolaus leaves gifts for children there.
C+M+B
In Austria and in Catholic regions of Germany and Switzerland, Epiphany is also the date when people (including Sternsinger) finish carrying out the traditional “C+M+B” house-blessing ceremony, with an inscription on or above the door. The inscription shown below (for 2008 in Bavaria) is in the standard format used in Germany, although there are regional variations.
Traditionally, the three letters in the inscription stand for the names of the three Wise Men (Magi): Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar (German spelling). Another possible explanation is that “C+M+B” stands for the Latin phrase: Christus mansionem benedicat, which translates into “Christ bless this house.” The inscription is usually made with chalk that has has been blessed by a local Catholic priest.
The inscription format for 2014 would be: 20*C+M+B+14, in which the star (*) represents the star of Bethlehem and the three crosses (+) represent the Holy Trinity: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. The names of the Magi (Wise Men, die Weisen) from the East are never mentioned in the Bible, but come from sixth century Roman Church (Latin) tradition. The number three is taken from the gifts mentioned: gold, frankincense and myrrh (Gold, Weihrauch, Myrrhe); the Bible never really mentions how many Magi came to Bethlehem.
Sternsinger
Although the Sternsinger custom dates back to the 16th century, in modern times (since 1959) the custom in German-speaking Europe has become a charitable, fundraising event. Officially known as Aktion Dreikönigssingen (“Operation Three Kings Singing”) in Germany, the annual event is sponsored by the Catholic church and Catholic youth organizations. Most of the participants are young people (boys and girls) who dress in costumes resembling what the Magi supposedly wore when they visited the baby Jesus. With the leader carrying a star, the costumed Star Singers walk from house to house and sing special traditional Star Singer carols. At each stop they also solicit donations for various childrens’ charities in Germany and abroad, as well as programs to end hunger in parts of the world. In Catholic regions, especially in rural areas or in smaller towns, the Star Singers may also inscribe the C+M+B house-blessing inscriptions mentioned above.
www.german-way.com/…/epiphany-sterns…
One more comment from Irapuato
KINDERMISSIONSWERK „Die Sternsinger“ es la institución de ayuda para la infancia de la Iglesia católica en Alemania.
Todo comenzó en 1846 con Auguste von Sartorius, una niña de Aachen (Aquisgrán). Conmovida por las necesidades de los niños en China y en África, la pequeña Auguste se decidió a continuar con una iniciativa que ya había comenzado en 1843 en Francia.
De ahí surgió más tarde la “Obra …More
Todo comenzó en 1846 con Auguste von Sartorius, una niña de Aachen (Aquisgrán). Conmovida por las necesidades de los niños en China y en África, la pequeña Auguste se decidió a continuar con una iniciativa que ya había comenzado en 1843 en Francia.
De ahí surgió más tarde la “Obra …More
KINDERMISSIONSWERK „Die Sternsinger“ es la institución de ayuda para la infancia de la Iglesia católica en Alemania.
Todo comenzó en 1846 con Auguste von Sartorius, una niña de Aachen (Aquisgrán). Conmovida por las necesidades de los niños en China y en África, la pequeña Auguste se decidió a continuar con una iniciativa que ya había comenzado en 1843 en Francia.
De ahí surgió más tarde la “Obra Pontificia de la Infancia Misionera” que hoy en día está presente en cerca de 120 países por todo el mundo y tiene su oficina central en Roma. La infancia misionera en Alemania lleva el nombre de KINDERMISSIONSWERK „Die Sternsinger“ con sede en Aachen.
Nuestro Objetivo
KINDERMISSIONSWERK „Die Sternsinger” establece puentes entre Alemania y Asia, Latinoamérica, África, Oceanía y Europa del Este por medio de su Campaña en la cual „Los niños ayudan a los niños“. Cientos de miles de niños en Alemania hacen posible la realización de proyectos para la infanci en el mundo entero, participando en múltiples actividades de recolección de fondos, especialmente a través de la Campaña Tres Reyes Magos (Aktion Dreikönigssingen) o "Cantores de la Estrella" (Die Sternsinger). A partir de esas actividades KINDERMISSIONSWERK „Die Sternsinger” recibe donaciones recaudadas por de grupos de niños, de escolares, familias o comunidades parroquiales y de donantes particulares de toda Alemania con el fin de apoyar proyectos de beneficio exclusivamente para niñas y niños en grave necesidad en el mundo entero.
Nuestra ayuda
Basados en la opción preferencial por los pobres, apoyamos proyectos cuyo objetivo es mejorar sosteniblemente las condiciones de vida y las oportunidades de desarrollo de niñas y niños, independientemente de la región en que habiten, de su procedencia o del color de su piel. Ayudamos igualmente a las iglesias locales a asegurar la educación religiosa básica.
Nuestra atención se centra principalmente en: niñas/niños de la calle, niñas/niños trabajadores, niñas/niños discapacitados, niñas/niños de minorías étnicas, niñas/niños de regiones en guerra o conflictos internos, niñas/niños refugiados, niñas/niños víctimas de abuso sexual, niñas/niños HIV+, niñas/niños con Sida, niñas/niños huérfanos y niñas/niños que son víctimas de catástrofes naturales.
Para mayores informaciones puede dirigirse por correo electrónico a nuestra siguiente dirección: project(at)kindermissionswerk.de.
Todo comenzó en 1846 con Auguste von Sartorius, una niña de Aachen (Aquisgrán). Conmovida por las necesidades de los niños en China y en África, la pequeña Auguste se decidió a continuar con una iniciativa que ya había comenzado en 1843 en Francia.
De ahí surgió más tarde la “Obra Pontificia de la Infancia Misionera” que hoy en día está presente en cerca de 120 países por todo el mundo y tiene su oficina central en Roma. La infancia misionera en Alemania lleva el nombre de KINDERMISSIONSWERK „Die Sternsinger“ con sede en Aachen.
Nuestro Objetivo
KINDERMISSIONSWERK „Die Sternsinger” establece puentes entre Alemania y Asia, Latinoamérica, África, Oceanía y Europa del Este por medio de su Campaña en la cual „Los niños ayudan a los niños“. Cientos de miles de niños en Alemania hacen posible la realización de proyectos para la infanci en el mundo entero, participando en múltiples actividades de recolección de fondos, especialmente a través de la Campaña Tres Reyes Magos (Aktion Dreikönigssingen) o "Cantores de la Estrella" (Die Sternsinger). A partir de esas actividades KINDERMISSIONSWERK „Die Sternsinger” recibe donaciones recaudadas por de grupos de niños, de escolares, familias o comunidades parroquiales y de donantes particulares de toda Alemania con el fin de apoyar proyectos de beneficio exclusivamente para niñas y niños en grave necesidad en el mundo entero.
Nuestra ayuda
Basados en la opción preferencial por los pobres, apoyamos proyectos cuyo objetivo es mejorar sosteniblemente las condiciones de vida y las oportunidades de desarrollo de niñas y niños, independientemente de la región en que habiten, de su procedencia o del color de su piel. Ayudamos igualmente a las iglesias locales a asegurar la educación religiosa básica.
Nuestra atención se centra principalmente en: niñas/niños de la calle, niñas/niños trabajadores, niñas/niños discapacitados, niñas/niños de minorías étnicas, niñas/niños de regiones en guerra o conflictos internos, niñas/niños refugiados, niñas/niños víctimas de abuso sexual, niñas/niños HIV+, niñas/niños con Sida, niñas/niños huérfanos y niñas/niños que son víctimas de catástrofes naturales.
Para mayores informaciones puede dirigirse por correo electrónico a nuestra siguiente dirección: project(at)kindermissionswerk.de.