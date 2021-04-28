Cardinal Pell Reveals His Trial Costs - 3 Million Australian Dollars | EWTN News Nightly Cardinal George Pell has revealed the legal sum of his trial, as around three million Australian dollars. He … More





Cardinal George Pell has revealed the legal sum of his trial, as around three million Australian dollars. He speaks more about this in the second volume of his prison diary, soon to be released. Cardinal Pell shares whether those criminal elements that he spoke of in his diary have all dissipated and whether they have disappeared from the Vatican bank. He says, "Whether they are entirely gone from the rest of the Vatican, is a different question, I don't know." Another fascinating part about the diaries is the whole process of the cardinal formulating his appeal to the high court, and trying to decide whether he should ask for a bail or not. The cardinal explains whether the mounting costs was something that concerned him. He also discusses how things are unfolding at the moment in the Catholic Church in Germany. In another part of his diaries, Cardinal Pell states he had an ambition to live long enough to speak at the next pre-conclave meeting so he could talk about the kind of Pope he thinks the Church needs. He tells us what he would speak about at the meeting. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Cardinal Pell Reveals His Trial Costs - 3 Million Australian Dollars | EWTN News NightlyCardinal George Pell has revealed the legal sum of his trial, as around three million Australian dollars. He speaks more about this in the second volume of his prison diary, soon to be released. Cardinal Pell shares whether those criminal elements that he spoke of in his diary have all dissipated and whether they have disappeared from the Vatican bank. He says, "Whether they are entirely gone from the rest of the Vatican, is a different question, I don't know." Another fascinating part about the diaries is the whole process of the cardinal formulating his appeal to the high court, and trying to decide whether he should ask for a bail or not. The cardinal explains whether the mounting costs was something that concerned him. He also discusses how things are unfolding at the moment in the Catholic Church in Germany. In another part of his diaries, Cardinal Pell states he had an ambition to live long enough to speak at the next pre-conclave meeting so he could talk about the kind of Pope he thinks the Church needs. He tells us what he would speak about at the meeting. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly