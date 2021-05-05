Interview with FSSP on Theology of Latin Mass | Plus Raising Funds for Church. In this interview Michael speaks with Father Sypher from the priestly fraternity of St Peter. Fr Sypher explains in … More





In this interview Michael speaks with Father Sypher from the priestly fraternity of St Peter. Fr Sypher explains in detail the theology behind the rituals of the Latin mass.



The priestly fraternity are asking for your prayers and donations towards the finding and building of a church in Western Sydney which will be used specifically for celebrating the Tridentine mass. The fraternity are currently using a hall generously lent by the Croatian Church community in Blacktown and with your help are hoping to raise funds to buy land and eventually build a church.

For those wishing to donate please use the following account details.



Development Fund (for our future church)

BSB: 067 950

A/C No: 00002301

A/C name: Fraternity of St Peter Fund



Tax deductions are also given for businesses willing to make one off donations.



Go to Interview with FSSP on Theology of Latin Mass | Plus Raising Funds for Church.In this interview Michael speaks with Father Sypher from the priestly fraternity of St Peter. Fr Sypher explains in detail the theology behind the rituals of the Latin mass.The priestly fraternity are asking for your prayers and donations towards the finding and building of a church in Western Sydney which will be used specifically for celebrating the Tridentine mass. The fraternity are currently using a hall generously lent by the Croatian Church community in Blacktown and with your help are hoping to raise funds to buy land and eventually build a church.For those wishing to donate please use the following account details.Development Fund (for our future church)BSB: 067 950A/C No: 00002301A/C name: Fraternity of St Peter FundTax deductions are also given for businesses willing to make one off donations.Go to fssp-parra.org/donations/