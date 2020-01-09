White House Behind Protestant Sects in Latin America

The Brazilian Marxist and Dominican who calls himself “Frei Betto,” 75, believes that the White House is behind the evangelical sects advancing in Latin America (telam.com.ar, January 5).He cites a Santa Fe, New Mexico Document, which in the 1980s pushed for Protestantism in Latin America.Betto, a Francis partisan, claims that the sects took the places left vacant by the Marxist Liberation Theology which was allegedly driven out by John Paul II and Benedict XVI.In reality, both popes were inefficient in fighting Liberation Theology which, as a consequence, drove people into the sects because it had nothing to offer to them but leftwing politics.According to an August 2019 survey, Catholics make up 51% of Brazil (1970: 91.8%). In the Brazilian Amazon region, sects outnumber Catholics (46% vs. 45%).In the Eighties, Betto said that Castro’s Communist dictatorship in Cuba was a manifestation of the Kingdom of God