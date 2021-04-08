Novus Ordo Heresy: Paris Archbishop Investigates Priest

The “conservative” Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris opened on April 7 canonical proceedings against Father Marc Guelfucci, the parish priest of St-Eugène Ste-Cécile.Guelfucci is suspected of having been in non-compliance with diocesan Covid laws during the Easter Vigil. In St-Eugène Ste-Cécile, masses are celebrated in the Roman Rite and also presided in the Novus Ordo. The Easter Vigil was celebrated in the Roman Rite.The parish is subject to a police investigation after a snitch of LeParisien.fr published an article claiming that "too many" people were present in the church, and squealed that ten people did not use masks while being baptised or receiving Holy Communion.Had Father Guelfucci doubted Christ's resurrection during the celebration, the archdiocese would not have intervened.