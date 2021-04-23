1956: Avery Robert Dulles SJ August 24, 1918 – December 12, 2008) was a Jesuit priest, theologian and cardinal of the Catholic Church. Dulles served on the faculty of Woodstock College from 1960 to … More

1956: Avery Robert Dulles SJ August 24, 1918 – December 12, 2008) was a Jesuit priest, theologian and cardinal of the Catholic Church. Dulles served on the faculty of Woodstock College from 1960 to 1974, of the Catholic University of America from 1974 to 1988, and as the Laurence J. McGinley Professor of Religion and Society at Fordham University from 1988 to 2008. He was an internationally-known author and lecturer. BritishPathé