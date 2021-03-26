Brother Joseph on the vision of Pope Leo the Thirteenth, when he mentions the second Pentecost with an Outpouring of the Holy Spirit, that is most likely around the same time as the Warning known as … More

Brother Joseph on the vision of Pope Leo the Thirteenth, when he mentions the second Pentecost with an Outpouring of the Holy Spirit, that is most likely around the same time as the Warning known as the Mini Judgment and Illumination of Conscience we will shortly experience. It most likely also refers to the first and, or second Secret of Medjugorje and most likely the sixth and, or seventh Seals in the book of Revelation in the Holy Scriptures, whichever the case, way or time, it's all now approaching or at our door step...