Did Padre Pio appear in Germany in April?

Gregor B., a middle-aged man, was admitted to the emergency room of the Catholic Marien-Hospital in Wesel, Germany, on April 23 with an intestinal obstruction.
An emergency operation was prepared. Gregor asked for confession and the anointing of the sick. A doctor tried to find a priest, but returned with a refusal: "No chance, impossible." All priests were in hiding because of the Coronavirus.
Gregor began to pray. Suddenly Padre Padre Pio stood beside his bed, as Gregory later told Father Paul Spätling, who described the incident in a letter to Gloria.tv and the German bishops (May 16th).
Padre Pio revealed sins from earlier times, which Gregor had never confessed. Then he raised his hand in which Gregor saw a light. Padre Pio spoke the words of absolution and gave his priestly blessing.
Subsequently, Padre Pio anointed Gregor's forehead [which doesn't correspond to the anointing of the sick as Padre Pio knew it] holding a vessel in his hand. Gregory reports having clearly felt the hand of the saint and the oil. Thereupon the saint disappeared.
