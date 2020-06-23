Clicks19
Priestly Ordinations: The Numbers in France

This year, 99 diocesan or quasi-diocesan priests and 21 religious priests will be ordained in France.

The best provided dioceses are those of Fréjus-Toulon (8), Saint-Brieuc (6), Paris, Versailles and Avignon (each 5).

Among the communites: Saint-Martin (11), Chemin Neuf (6), Emmanuel (5), Saint John (4).

Further, 11 priests are ordained for the Old Rite (PiusX not included): Good Shepherd (3), St. Peter (5), and Christ the King (5).

