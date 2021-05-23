Sack cloth and ashes time...

believe in

as for me and my house

Why is it that people are turning to toxic shots made with and tested with aborted baby cells rather than calling out to Almighty God? Why are Christians screeching theyscience instead of God? Why are people embracing their own destruction and death? It is the great apostacy ushering in the kingdom of the anti-Christ. It is time for sack cloth and ashes, prayer and fasting and penance. It is time to say you do what you want, as for me and my house we will serve the Lord!"But if it seem evil to you to serve the Lord, you have your choice: choose this day that which pleaseth you, whom you would rather serve, whether the gods which your fathers served in Mesopotamia, or the gods of the Amorrhites, in whose land you dwell: butwe will serve the Lord."