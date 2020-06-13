Coffee with Fr. Tom, Saturday, June 13, 2020

Thomas Welbers St. Anthony of Lisbon, whom most people know as St. Anthony of Padua, is one of those kinds of saints with whom I am fascinated because God accomplished a lot through them in a very … More

Thomas Welbers St. Anthony of Lisbon, whom most people know as St. Anthony of Padua, is one of those kinds of saints with whom I am fascinated because God accomplished a lot through them in a very short time. By the time Anthony was my age, he had been dead for 41 years, and a canonized saint for 40 years. His overriding goal was to serve God, and he thought he knew best how to do that. God had different ideas, and, through some accidental circumstances placed him in a series of situations that he never sought not wanted. A lot happened in the last ten years of his short life. There’s a lot more to him than just pulling off our devotional shelf when we lose something. I tell his story here in quite a bit of detail. The wonderful ways that God works even when we are making other plans.