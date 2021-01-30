Clicks18
Abortion is not THAT important. Abortion is a very important issue for Catholics. Some will argue that it is the most important issue. I'm here to tell you that it isn't. Discipleship is. SOCIAL …More
Abortion is not THAT important.
Abortion is a very important issue for Catholics. Some will argue that it is the most important issue. I'm here to tell you that it isn't. Discipleship is.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Blog: breakinginthehabit.org
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: goo.gl/oQs6ck
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Podcast: everydayliminality.libsyn.com
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A FRIAR?
Holy Name Province: hnp.org
Find your Vocation Director: ofm.org/vocations/
SUPPORT THE MISSION
Order my books: amazon.com/…H?ref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
Donate Monthly: patreon.com/BreakingInTheHabit
One-time gifts: paypal.me/BITHMedia
MUSIC
Epidemicsound.com
Abortion is a very important issue for Catholics. Some will argue that it is the most important issue. I'm here to tell you that it isn't. Discipleship is.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Blog: breakinginthehabit.org
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: goo.gl/oQs6ck
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Podcast: everydayliminality.libsyn.com
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A FRIAR?
Holy Name Province: hnp.org
Find your Vocation Director: ofm.org/vocations/
SUPPORT THE MISSION
Order my books: amazon.com/…H?ref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
Donate Monthly: patreon.com/BreakingInTheHabit
One-time gifts: paypal.me/BITHMedia
MUSIC
Epidemicsound.com