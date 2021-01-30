Abortion is not THAT important. Abortion is a very important issue for Catholics. Some will argue that it is the most important issue. I'm here to tell you that it isn't. Discipleship is. SOCIAL … More





Abortion is a very important issue for Catholics. Some will argue that it is the most important issue. I'm here to tell you that it isn't. Discipleship is.



SOCIAL MEDIA:

Blog:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Podcast:



INTERESTED IN BECOMING A FRIAR?

Holy Name Province:

Find your Vocation Director:



SUPPORT THE MISSION

Order my books:

Donate Monthly:

One-time gifts:



MUSIC

Epidemicsound.com Abortion is not THAT important.Abortion is a very important issue for Catholics. Some will argue that it is the most important issue. I'm here to tell you that it isn't. Discipleship is.SOCIAL MEDIA:Blog: breakinginthehabit.org Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/ Twitter: goo.gl/oQs6ck Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ Podcast: everydayliminality.libsyn.com INTERESTED IN BECOMING A FRIAR?Holy Name Province: hnp.org Find your Vocation Director: ofm.org/vocations/ SUPPORT THE MISSIONOrder my books: amazon.com/…H?ref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share Donate Monthly: patreon.com/BreakingInTheHabit One-time gifts: paypal.me/BITHMedia MUSICEpidemicsound.com