CATHOLIC TIME | Vatican Short News | Vatican City | 21.05.2021

The Ignatian year themed “to see all things new in Christ” begins from May 2021 to July 2022. During this period, the Society of Jesus encourages Christians on the path of transformation and conversion inspired by the example of St. Ignatius of Loyola.

Ignatian year encourages Christians to see all things new in Christ - Vatican News