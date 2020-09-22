Rome: Francis Plays With Homosexuals While Marriage Disappears

In the last ten years, the number of marriages in Rome fell from 9500 to 6600. These are two marriages for every one thousand inhabitants, Corriere.it (September 10) writes.Until 2011, religious marriages were more numerous than civil ones. Now they represent only 39,3%.Marriages of young couples have virtually disappeared. In the last year, only 79 couples were both below 25 years.On the other hand, 211 couples were both over 60 years. More than 20% of Roman grooms are over 50 years old. Rome has 2.8 Mio inhabitants.