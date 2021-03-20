Clicks3
To see Jesus. Homily for the 5th Sunday of Lent, Year B Fr.GeoffreyPlant Some Greeks approach Philip with a request - they want to see Jesus. They will, eventually, "see" Jesus, but not until he is …More
To see Jesus. Homily for the 5th Sunday of Lent, Year B Fr.GeoffreyPlant
Some Greeks approach Philip with a request - they want to see Jesus. They will, eventually, "see" Jesus, but not until he is lifted up. "Lifted up" is deliberately ambiguous. On the one hand Jesus is lifted up on the cross - an instrument of humiliation and torture. But he is also lifted up in glory. The cross is the throne from which Jesus reigns victoriously.
Some Greeks approach Philip with a request - they want to see Jesus. They will, eventually, "see" Jesus, but not until he is lifted up. "Lifted up" is deliberately ambiguous. On the one hand Jesus is lifted up on the cross - an instrument of humiliation and torture. But he is also lifted up in glory. The cross is the throne from which Jesus reigns victoriously.