To see Jesus. Homily for the 5th Sunday of Lent, Year B Fr.GeoffreyPlant

Some Greeks approach Philip with a request - they want to see Jesus. They will, eventually, "see" Jesus, but not until he is lifted up. "Lifted up" is deliberately ambiguous. On the one hand Jesus is lifted up on the cross - an instrument of humiliation and torture. But he is also lifted up in glory. The cross is the throne from which Jesus reigns victoriously.