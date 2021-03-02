Clicks124
Yesterday Benedict XVI's interview with a respected Italian journalist went viral. He declares himself to not be the pope and called those who think he still is the pope "fanatics". He also praised …More
Yesterday Benedict XVI's interview with a respected Italian journalist went viral. He declares himself to not be the pope and called those who think he still is the pope "fanatics". He also praised Biden because of course why not?
I am more interested in seeing a photo or video of Benedict XVI holding up a newspaper with the current date clearly visible.
The entire "interview" has the fingerprints of pope Francis, not of em.pope Benedict. I don't believe for a moment that Benedict would utter such nonsense about Joe Biden. And Benedict did never use arguments "ad hominem" as in the interview against "traditional Catholics". The interview stinks! Fortunately many people look through this fake interview (see the article and comments on LifeSiteNews…More
The entire "interview" has the fingerprints of pope Francis, not of em.pope Benedict. I don't believe for a moment that Benedict would utter such nonsense about Joe Biden. And Benedict did never use arguments "ad hominem" as in the interview against "traditional Catholics". The interview stinks! Fortunately many people look through this fake interview (see the article and comments on LifeSiteNews).