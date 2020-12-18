Australia prepares for World Trade Organisation fight against China | 7NEWS. Australia is ready to begin its first legal action against China at the World Trade Organisation after the superpower … More





Australia is ready to begin its first legal action against China at the World Trade Organisation after the superpower imposed 80% tariffs on Australian barley in May this year, and restrictions placed on Aussie coal, wine, beef and lobster - while throwing insults at the quality of our exports. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video »



Connect with 7NEWS online

Visit »

Facebook » gloria.tv/7NewsAustralia?_fb_noscript=1

Twitter »

Instagram »



7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.



#7NEWS Australia prepares for World Trade Organisation fight against China | 7NEWS.Australia is ready to begin its first legal action against China at the World Trade Organisation after the superpower imposed 80% tariffs on Australian barley in May this year, and restrictions placed on Aussie coal, wine, beef and lobster - while throwing insults at the quality of our exports. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video » youtube.com/…annel/UC5T7D-Dh1eDGtsAFCuwv_Sw Connect with 7NEWS onlineVisit » 7news.com.au Facebook » gloria.tv/7NewsAustralia?_fb_noscript=1Twitter » twitter.com/7NewsAustralia Instagram » instagram.com/7newsaustralia/ 7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus. #BreakingNews #7NEWS