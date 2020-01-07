Clicks3.6K

Flamengo priest

De Profundis
1
Flamengo priest
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

hr.news mentioned this post in Stariji svećenik: "Moj ples flamenko pomaže uživanju u misi".
advoluntas@aol.com
Will Christ find any faith when he returns?
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
  • Report
pl.news and 9 other users link to it.
pl.news mentioned this post in Starszy ksiądz: "moje flamenco pomaga cieszyć się mszą".
ar.news mentioned this post in قس مسن: "رقصي للفلامنكو يساعد في الاستمتاع بالقداس".
es.news mentioned this post in Sacerdote anciano: “Mi baile de flamenco ayuda a disfrutar la Misa”.
csk.news mentioned this post in Starší kňaz: „moje flamengo pomáha s užívaním si omše“.
lv.news mentioned this post in Vecāka gadagājuma priesteris: “Man flamenko dejošana palīdz baudīt misi”.
hu.news mentioned this post in Idős pap: A flamenco táncom segít, hogy élvezzük a misét.
lt.news mentioned this post in Pagyvenęs kunigas: „Flamenko šokiai padeda man mėgautis mišiomis“.
fr.news mentioned this post in Prêtre âgé : "Mon flamenco aide à apprécier la messe".
it.news mentioned this post in Sacerdote anziano: "La mia danza flamenco aiuta a vivere meglio la Messa".
de.news mentioned this post in Älterer Priester: "Mein Flamenco-Tanz hilft, die Messe zu genießen".
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up