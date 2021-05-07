A First of Its Kind in College Education: A Master of Fine Arts in Catholic Literature From a historic church to history being made at a Catholic college in Texas: the University of St. Thomas in … More

A First of Its Kind in College Education: A Master of Fine Arts in Catholic Literature

From a historic church to history being made at a Catholic college in Texas: the University of St. Thomas in Houston is offering a"first of its kind" program. Professor James Matthew Wilson is the director of the Master of Fine Arts program in Creative Writing. He joined Currents News to discuss the breakthrough in a resurgence of Catholic literary arts and how to enroll in the online two-year, 30-credit program