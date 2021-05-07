India shatters global record as cases surge again

India’s deadly struggle continues unabated, with the country on Friday reporting another record rise in coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. To date, the country has recorded more than 21.4 million confirmed infections and at least 234,083 deaths.The escalating figures come as nations send emergency aid to India, whose health-care system is struggling to cope. Some officials have expressed concern that the shipments of crucial supplies are being held up at airports and delayed in reaching hospitals that are in desperate need of oxygen equipment, medicines and vaccines.Rahul Gandhi, India’s opposition leader, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demanding that the government act swiftly to vaccinate the entire population and accusing him of “declaring premature victory as the virus was exponentially spreading.”Here are some significant developments:A World Health Organization panel on Friday authorized China’s Sinopharm vaccine authorized for emergency use.Public Health England on Friday declared a coronavirus variant widespread in India a “variant of concern” for England and Wales.India on Friday reported 414,188 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, a global record. Over the same period, 3,915 deaths were reported.Public health experts expect the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant an emergency authorization as soon as next week for 12- to 15-year-olds to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.President Biden’s support for easing patent protection for coronavirus vaccines is unlikely to quickly boost the supply of doses, experts say.Pressure is mounting to call off the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to begin in July. Japan on Friday broadened a state of emergency as it grapples with a fourth wave of infections.As the Seychelles began to offer free coronavirus vaccinations early this year, President Wavel Ramkalawan told reporters that the country was planning to reach herd immunity within weeks.It was an ambitious target for a small, geographically isolated island nation in the Indian Ocean. But with its economy heavily reliant on tourism, the country called in favors to attain a vaccine supply from regional allies, including India and the United Arab Emirates.The effort initially seemed to be a success. The Seychelles stands as the most vaccinated nation on Earth, with more than 60 percent of its population fully vaccinated, more than other vaccine giants such as Israel and Britain, and almost twice the United States’ rate of vaccination.But that success has been undermined this week as the Seychelles has found itself with its largest number of new coronavirus cases per capita, and it has been forced to reinstate a number of restrictions.