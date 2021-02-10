233. The Holy Spirit ignites

Jesus’s wisdom is greater, higher, deeper than that of Solomon, since Jesus is Wisdom himself. Let’s continue to ask Jesus for wisdom, to share what God has already bestowed on us, in all circumstances and for the good of each person:“There is no greater freedom than that of allowing oneself to be guided by the Holy Spirit, renouncing the attempt to plan and control everything to the last detail, and instead letting him enlighten, guide and direct us, leading us wherever he wills.The Holy Spirit knows well what is needed in every time and place. This is what it means to be mysteriously fruitful!” The joy of the gospel, number 280, Pope Francis.The Holy Spirit helps us to live with people. We don’t give ourselves charisms, it’s the Holy Spirit who gives them to us. Let’s ask the Holy Spirit for his graces, to transmit them to the world. Let’s open the gift he offers us and receive its content.Let’s open the doors, open the windows, open our hearts to the Holy Spirit. Up and away! The more we share what the Holy Spirit offers us, the more we discover his action among us. Whenever we perceive it in a person, we also observe it in ourselves.If we’re under the governance of the Holy Spirit, his evangelical values, his fruits, his gifts and charisms will appear in our lives. The fruit that dwells in us and transforms within comes from the Holy Spirit.The Holy Spirit isn’t limited to a single spark of a fireworks show. The Holy Spirit is the immense fireworks to which we want to pray and discover, to rejoice and dance around its many diverse lights.Book: Joy in heaven!Normand Thomas