Father Corapi Came Again Back From Hell

The famous EWTN preacher Father John Corapi has reconciled with his religious group, the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (Solt), and lives now "as a monk," RenewAmerica.com reports (May 5).Corapi was born on May 20, 1947 in Hudson, New York. He joined the U.S. army in 1967, but left in 1970 after having sustained an injury. He started working as bookkeeper and successful real estate agent who owned a house, a Ferrari and a big yacht.Then came the downfall: Corapi started using cocaine and spent up to $10,000 weekly for illegal drugs. He had a mental breakdown and became homeless.His mother suggested to pray the Hail Mary once a day. He took her advise, and, finally, returned to her and started practicing the Faith. After many years, he went again to confession in June 1984.Only two years later, in 1986, Corapi entered a seminary. In 1990 he joined Father Flanagan's Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity. The same year he was ordained a deacon by Corpus Christi Bishop René Gracida, 97. In 1991, he was ordained a priest by John Paul II.Corapi became a rising star as preacher and by telling his own conversion story, named “The darkness will not prevail,” over and over again. He even claimed he saw a vision of Our Lady during his ordination to the priesthood.In 2002, Corapi filed a lawsuit against a cardiologist. This turned out to become a multimillion dollar case. Corapi finally received $2,7 million for being the whistleblower. He invested the money later in real estate, luxury vehicles, motorcycles and several motor boats.In March 2011, allegations were investigated, that Corapi had an affair with a woman and used drugs again. He was placed on administrative leave by his superior. Corapi denied the allegations.In June 17, 2011, he resigned from the priesthood, short of the 20th anniversary of his ordination. In July, 2011, his superior accused him of drug and alcohol abuse, sexting (sexual explicit text messages) and an affair with a former prostitute.Corapi left the priesthood blaming the Church of being unjust and immoral and not giving him a fair trial. In 2013, he was seen riding regularly on his Harley, leading a secular life.In 2015, RenewAmerica.com reported that Corapi was abandoning this tumultuous period and was re-establishing his spiritual life and his priesthood. This seems to have continued to this day. RenewAmerica.com confirmed on May 5 that Corapi has reconciled with his order, is living the life of a monk in a monastery, and is having medical problems.He has vowed never to speak in public again and to spend his old age in prayer and penance.