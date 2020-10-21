Viganò: Francis Tries to Provoke A Schism

Amoris Laetitia

By endorsing homosex unions, Francis wants “to provoke a schism” as he has already attempted to do with, the death penalty, the Amazon Synod, Pachamama, and the Abu Dhabi Declaration, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò wrote in a October 21 statement.According to Viganò, Bergoglio tries to push Catholic cardinals and bishops to sever communion with him resulting in the expulsion of Catholics "who want to remain faithful".“This trap would have the purpose – in the presumed intentions of Bergoglio and his ‘magic circle’ – to consolidate his own power within a Church that would only nominally be ‘Catholic’ but in reality would be heretical and schismatic,” Viganò explains.