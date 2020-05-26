KEEP YOUR MASK ON, by Dr. Birx

In this RTV Short, we present an original adaptation of a popular Novus Ordo song. We hope that our friends over at Glory and Praise will consider adding this hot little number to the next printing … More

In this RTV Short, we present an original adaptation of a popular Novus Ordo song. We hope that our friends over at Glory and Praise will consider adding this hot little number to the next printing of their famous hymnal. Peace of soul, brothers and sisters. (This parody is part of a new article over at the Allium Cepa News Network: a-cnn.com/…/2045-dr-birx-pe…