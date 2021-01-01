UK welcomes in 2021 with subdued celebrations. The sound of Big Ben ringing out was one of the only traditional parts of the United Kingdom's subdued New Year's celebrations amid strict tier four … More

The sound of Big Ben ringing out was one of the only traditional parts of the United Kingdom's subdued New Year's celebrations amid strict tier four coronavirus restrictions.



With residents confined to their homes, raves were hosted online and some church's were allowed to host small COVID-safe events which were livestreamed to a wider audience



Police were out in force to break up any gatherings of people ignoring the restrictions.