Medical Research Using Aborted Baby Parts is on the Rise Under the Biden Administration

An article in the 'American Spectator' over the weekend, noted the rise in medical research involving aborted baby parts under the Biden administration. The article cited work being done at the University of Pittsburgh and Stanford University, both projects received funding from the National Institutes of Health. President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, Dr. Joseph Meaney, Ph.D., joins to tell us why there are concerns that projects using aborted baby parts will become more prevalent under the Biden administration. Dr. Meaney explains what sort of research is being done. Under national guidelines, scientists are prohibited from culturing human embryos for research after 14 days, but some scientists are now saying that those rules should be modified and pushed out to 28 days. Dr. Meaney shares more about that, why scientists want to do this and what dangers are involved. He discusses how he sees this playing out, whether he thinks there will be an increase in research using aborted baby parts and what Catholics can do when it comes to opposing this type of research.