The Holy Family - Fr Dominic Ryan OP The homily on the Solemnity of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, at Blackfriars Oxford (27.12.20), by Fr Dominic Ryan OP. The readings at Mass were: … More





The homily on the Solemnity of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, at Blackfriars Oxford (27.12.20), by Fr Dominic Ryan OP. The readings at Mass were: Genesis 15:1-6,21:1-3; Psalm 104(105); Hebrews 11:8,11-12,17-19; Luke 2:22-40 The full Mass can be found here: The Holy Family - Fr Dominic Ryan OPThe homily on the Solemnity of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, at Blackfriars Oxford (27.12.20), by Fr Dominic Ryan OP. The readings at Mass were: Genesis 15:1-6,21:1-3; Psalm 104(105); Hebrews 11:8,11-12,17-19; Luke 2:22-40 The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/HbPwWfXPw14