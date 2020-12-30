Norwegian landslide injures 10 with 21 unaccounted for. A landslide has hit a Norwegian village in the municipality of Gjerdrum injuring ten people and leaving 21 unaccounted for. Several residents … More

Norwegian landslide injures 10 with 21 unaccounted for.



A landslide has hit a Norwegian village in the municipality of Gjerdrum injuring ten people and leaving 21 unaccounted for.



Several residents were reported to be trapped in their homes; some were able to phone relatives appealing for help.



More than 500 people have been evacuated from the village.



Police say those unaccounted for could be in the area or may be away on holiday and unable to contact authorities.



Authorities are continuing to clear the area and have confirmed one person has been seriously hurt.