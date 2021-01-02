High-profile Republican Senators embrace ‘enormously cynical’ voter fraud allegations. As Congress prepares to certify Joe Biden’s election win on January 6, key Republican figures are calling on … More

As Congress prepares to certify Joe Biden’s election win on January 6, key Republican figures are calling on the US government to set up an independent commission to look into voter fraud allegations.



“This exercise is enormously cynical,” according to The New Republic’s Alex Shephard.



Mr Shephard told Sky News, Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz were leading the push and were claiming courts hadn’t properly addressed the evidence of voter fraud.



He suggested the real purpose of proposing an independent commission was to cast doubt on the election result and “pave the way” for the 2024 presidential campaigns.



“What we are seeing is a real, sustained attack on American democracy,” he claimed.



“One that won’t overturn the results of the 2020 election but that will have I think serious repercussions in the months and years to come.”



Mr Shephard went on to accuse President Trump of embracing “crazier and crazier” explanations for the loss of the 2020 election.