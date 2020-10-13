Vatican Judge Has Connections with Accusers of Cardinal Becciu

Strange coincidence: The President of the Vatican Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, writes editorials for the GEDI oligarch media group, IlSismografo.Blogspot.com (October 13) has revealed.GEDI media like La Repubblica, L’Espresso and La Stampa are leading in the campaign against Cardinal Becciu.It is also interesting that the media have regularly illegal access to the documents of the Vatican prosecution.The Vatican’s dispensation of justice is known for being profoundly corrupt.