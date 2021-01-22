The Novena to Saint John Bosco - (9 Days of Prayer to Don Bosco) 1st Day (January 22) - Love for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament O Saint John Bosco, you loved Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and zealou… More

1st Day (January 22) - Love for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament

Our Father... Hail Mary... Glory to the Father...

2nd Day (January 23) - Devotion to Our Blessed Mother

Our Father... Hail Mary... Glory to the Father...

3rd Day (January 24) - Loyalty to the Church and to the Pope

Our Father... Hail Mary... Glory to the Father...

4th Day (January 25) - For Young People

Our Father... Hail Mary... Glory to the Father...

5th Day (January 26) - For Salesian Brothers, Sisters, and Priests

Our Father... Hail Mary... Glory to the Father...

6th Day (January 27) - For Salesian Cooperators and the Salesian Family

Our Father... Hail Mary... Glory to the Father...

7th Day (January 28) - For Missionaries

Our Father... Hail Mary... Glory to the Father...

8th Day (January 29) - For Purity

Our Father... Hail Mary... Glory to the Father...

9th Day (January 30) - For Family, Friends, and those in Need

Our Father... Hail Mary... Glory to the Father...

Other Prayers to St. John Bosco

On January 31, Celebrate Don Bosco!

The Novena to Saint John Bosco - (9 Days of Prayer to Don Bosco)O Saint John Bosco, you loved Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and zealously promoted this devotion by encouraging participation in the Holy Eucharist, reception of Holy Communion and daily Visits. Pray for us that, inspired by your example, we may grow in this love, so that we may end our days strengthened and comforted by the Heavenly Food of the Most Holy Eucharist.Through your intercession may God grant me the following grace... [pause]... so that together with others I may assist in bringing young people to the love of Christ in the Eucharist.O Saint John Bosco, you loved the Blessed Virgin, Mary Immaculate Help of Christians, taking her as your Mother and Guide, and becoming her apostle. Pray for us that, inspired by your example, we may grow in true and enduring love for this sweetest of mothers, and may thus win her powerful protection in life and especially at the hour of our death.Through your intercession may God grant me the following grace... [pause]... so that together with others I may assist in bringing young people to the love of Mary Our Help.O Saint John Bosco, you nurtured a filial love for the Church and the Pope, and you courageously spoke and wrote in their defense. Pray for us that, inspired by your example, we may be faithful sons and daughters of Holy Mother Church, and may likewise love and honor the Holy Father as the Vicar of Jesus Christ on earth.Through your intercession may God grant me the following grace.. [pause]... so that together with others I may assist in bringing young people to the love of the Church.O Saint John Bosco, you became father, teacher, and friend to young people by the great love and personal sacrifice with which you worked for their salvation. Pray for us that, inspired by your example, we also may love this chosen portion of God's flock with Christ's own pastoral charity, and receive every child as we would the Lord Jesus himself.Through your intercession may God grant me the following grace... [pause]... so that together with others I may assist and help young people in today's society.O Saint John Bosco, you founded the Salesian Society and the Institute of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians for the continuation and extension of the work on behalf of young people. Pray for all your sons and daughters, the members of these two religious families that, inspired by your example and imbued with your spirit they may be faithful to their religious consecration and steadfast in the Salesian mission.Through your intercession may God grant me the following grace... [pause]... so that together with the sons and daughters of your religious families I may assist and help young people.O Saint John Bosco, you founded the Association of Salesian Cooperators, the seed of the worldwide Salesian Family, in order to ensure the widest possible participation in the charitable work on behalf of young people. Pray for all the members of the Salesian Family that, inspired by your example and bonded in one spirit, they may share in the Salesian mission and model in their life and work pastoral educative charity.Through your intercession may God grant me the following grace... [pause]... so that together with the Salesian Family I may assist and help young people in today's society.O Saint John Bosco, in your love and concern for all the scattered children of God, you sent your sons and daughters to the farthest part of the world to bring the knowledge of the loving God and the Light of the Gospel. Pray for all missionaries, and pray for us, that, inspired by your example and in your spirit, we may be united in work and prayer to win souls for Christ.Through your intercession may God grant me the following grace... [pause]... so that together with Salesian missionaries all over the world I may assist in bringing young people to the love of Christ.O Saint John Bosco, you prized the virtue of purity highly and strove with all your might to foster it in the hearts of young and old. Pray for us that, inspired by your example, we may nurture it in our hearts and minds and may act effectively to defend our young people against a culture pervaded by sex and violence.Through your intercession may God grant me the following grace... [pause]... so that together with others I may assist in bringing young people to the love of Christ.O Saint John Bosco, you were full of compassion toward all people, especially the young, who suffered from illness, poverty, hunger, injustice, and alienation. Pray for all in need, and for us too, that the blessings of God and protection of Mary Help of Christians may be on us all, to heal us, strengthen us, and comfort us. Pray for our families, especially for our young people, that they may be kept safely in God's grace. Intercede for us in life and in death so that we may eternally sing the Divine mercies in heaven.Through your intercession may God grant me the following grace... [pause]... so that together with others I may bring young people to the love of Christ.O Saint John Bosco, Father, Teacher, and Friend of Youth, you have labored so much for the salvation of souls: teach me to be patient and gentle as I seek the good of my own soul and the souls of my neighbor. Three great loves gave purpose and meaning to your earthly life: help me deepen my own reverence to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, devotion to Mary Help of Christians, and loyalty to our Holy Father the Pope.Together with the grace for which I now pray... [pause]... pray for me to obtain final perseverance and grace of a happy death. Through Christ, our Lord. Amen.--------------------O Saint John Bosco, offer my prayers to Jesus and Mary. Make them more efficacious by your kind intercession; and together with the grace for which I pray... [pause]... obtain for me a more fervent love for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and for Mary Help of Christians. Amen.Contact a local Salesian community, parish, school, youth center, or spirituality center and join us for mass and festivities to celebrate the Feast Day of St. John Bosco!