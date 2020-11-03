Fr. Michael McGivney, ‘holy priest’ and Knights of Columbus founder, beatified | EWTN News Nightly

The Church has elevated Fr. Michael McGivney, the founder of the Knights of Columbus, to the title of “Blessed.” On Saturday, the 19th-century parish priest was beatified with a Mass in Hartford, CT.… More

The Church has elevated Fr. Michael McGivney, the founder of the Knights of Columbus, to the title of "Blessed." On Saturday, the 19th-century parish priest was beatified with a Mass in Hartford, CT. Correspondent Mark Irons covered the weekend of celebrations in honor of Fr. McGivney's life, which is still impacting the world today.