EWTN Bookmark - 2020-12-20 - Trustful Surrender: Stories of Grace Amidst Crisis

Debbie Georgianni and Jerry Usher join Doug Keck to discuss the real-life stories of God's love and support contributed by listeners of their popular radio show, now compiled in their new must-read book.