Editorial: “US Bishops, Please Suppress the Сult of St John Paul II“

After the McCarrick Report, the liberal NcrOnline.org (November 13) writes that “the first decade of the 21st century will forever be marred by John Paul II's calamitous, callous decision-making.”NcrOnline.org staunchly supported Cardinal McCarrick when he was in office. Now, it writes that John Paul II “wilfully put at risk children and young adults” across the world, thus undermining the Church's witness, shattering its credibility, and setting a deplorable example for bishops.Therefore, NcrOnline.org asks the U.S. bishops who meet next week for their conference, to request that the Vatican “formally suppresses John Paul's cult.” People could still practice “private devotion” to him, it explains.