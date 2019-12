Francis began his Urbi et Orbi Blessing on Christmas Day, from the Loggia of the Vatican Basilica with the words (video below),“From the womb of Mother Church, the incarnate Son of God is born anew this night. His name is Jesus, which means: ‘God saves’.”On social media, users heaved a sigh of relief that, at least, Francis didn't claim that Jesus was born from the womb of Mother-Earth-Pachamama.