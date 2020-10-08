Clicks76

Fatima filled with circles, demarking socially distanced bubbles

The October 12th - 13th international Pilgrimage to the Fátima Shrine has been allowed by the Government but is limited to 6000 Pilgrims on the grounds with fixed placement for guaranteed social …More
The October 12th - 13th international Pilgrimage to the Fátima Shrine has been allowed by the Government but is limited to 6000 Pilgrims on the grounds with fixed placement for guaranteed social distancing. (Photo by Ayanda Neves)
Our Lady of Sorrows
Jim Dorchak
I do not think God cares about social distancing.
