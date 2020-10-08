Fatima filled with circles, demarking socially distanced bubbles

The October 12th - 13th international Pilgrimage to the Fátima Shrine has been allowed by the Government but is limited to 6000 Pilgrims on the grounds with fixed placement for guaranteed social … More

The October 12th - 13th international Pilgrimage to the Fátima Shrine has been allowed by the Government but is limited to 6000 Pilgrims on the grounds with fixed placement for guaranteed social distancing. (Photo by Ayanda Neves)