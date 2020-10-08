Clicks76
Fatima filled with circles, demarking socially distanced bubbles
The October 12th - 13th international Pilgrimage to the Fátima Shrine has been allowed by the Government but is limited to 6000 Pilgrims on the grounds with fixed placement for guaranteed social …More
The October 12th - 13th international Pilgrimage to the Fátima Shrine has been allowed by the Government but is limited to 6000 Pilgrims on the grounds with fixed placement for guaranteed social distancing. (Photo by Ayanda Neves)
"NO ONE HAS AN ISOLATED SPECIMEN OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS" please also read all comments in article
catholictruthblog.com/…an-obey-or-forfeit-sacraments/
I do not think God cares about social distancing.