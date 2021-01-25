Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 16,15-18. Jesus said to the eleven: "Go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature. Whoever believes and is baptized will be … More

Saint Catherine of Siena (1347-1380)

To know nothing but Jesus, and him crucified (from: Jésus Christ notre Résurrection, trad. A. Bernard, éd. du Cerf, 1980, p. 27)

O great Saint Paul, you were brought back from error to the truth!

O eternal Trinity and sole Deity! O Deity, one being in three persons! Shall I compare you to a vine with three branches? You made man in your image and likeness so that he might be marked with the imprint of your Trinity and Godhead through the three faculties that he possesses in the single soul. And he not only resembles you but, yet more, he is united with you. (…) O great Saint Paul, you had penetrated this truth, you who knew so well from whence you came, where you were going, and by what way. For you had known your beginning and your end as also the way to follow. With this consideration the three faculties of your soul were united to the three divine persons. Your memory cleaved to the Father with the clear remembrance that he is the source from which all things proceed: not only what exists but also the divine persons. From then on you could not but see that he is your own origin. Your mind, united to the Son, the Word, penetrated to its depth the order disposed by the wisdom of the Word, according to which creatures return to their end, which is the same as their beginning. Your will, you had united to the Holy Spirit by wholeheartedly loving that love, that clemency, which, as you knew, is the cause of all creation and of all the graces which were your share, without any previous merit on your part. You knew that in all his works the divine mercy had only one goal: your beatification. Hence, in plain day, drawn back as you were from error to truth by the Word, having received the favor of a rapture in which you beheld the divine essence in three persons, when you returned to your body, or rather, to your senses, you only retained the vision of the incarnate Word: yet you were impregnated with it.

Jesus said to the eleven: "Go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature.Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved; whoever does not believe will be condemned.These signs will accompany those who believe: in my name they will drive out demons, they will speak new languages.They will pick up serpents (with their hands), and if they drink any deadly thing, it will not harm them. They will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover."Dominican tertiary, Doctor of the Church, co-patron of Europe