Francis published a February 12 Lenten message full of his usual chitchat about the “journey” of conversion, living waters of hope etc.More interesting than this is the illustration chosen by VaticanNews.va. It shows the Ash Wednesday distribution of the ashes performed by a casually dressed woman.The shot was taken in Manila, Philippines, on February 26, 2020, and shows a "nun" in a small ruffled blouse.