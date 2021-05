More

St. Gotthard was born in 960 at Reichersdorf (Ritenbach) near Niederaltaich in the diocese of Passau . His father was Ratmund, a vassal of the canons of Niederaltaich Abbey . Gotthard was educated at this place, studying the humanities as well as theology , under the guidance of a teacher named Uodalgisus. [2] Gotthard then resided at the archiepiscopal court of Salzburg , where he served …