German Synod: Socialist Mayor Cooks Cardinal Woelki For Dinner

Picture: Tim Kurzbach, wikicommons, CC-BY-SA

Tim Kurzbach, 41, the chairman of the diocesan council of the "Catholics" in the archdiocese of Cologne, backed with brute force the German Synodal Way which the oligarchic media hail as a "reform process."In reality, this synod is just about to reinvent clinically dead German Protestantism.Kurzbach, is Mayor of Solingen and a member of the German Social Democrats (SPD), a bloc party of Merkel's CDU, which advocates abortion, pseudo-gay marriage, gender ideology, hate feminism, citizen surveillance, restrictions on freedom of speech, NATO, arms exports, colonial wars and mass immigration."The Synodal Way can no longer be stopped," Kurzbach triumphed in the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger (February 3).The first synodal assembly in Frankfurt has revealed how many in the Catholic Church wanted "real change", Kurzbach claimed using the expression "real change" as a synonym for "self-dissolution".Kurzbach suggests that only a "small group of traditionalists" is "overwhelmed" by the fact that, at the synod, "suddenly everyone is allowed to speak with equal rights."The word "everyone" means here a small group of hand-picked Church apparatchiks. From the beginning, Catholics were excluded from the synod.This minority "does not want to convince anyone," but only accepts its own way, Kurzbach projects the tactics of the synod’s bigwigs upon the marginalised Catholics.He particularly insults Cologne Cardinal Woelki and his criticism of the synod:"I fear that Woelki destroys the authority of his episcopal office by not trying to convince with good arguments in the assembly, but by being indignant about the fact that he does not have more power resulting from his office. Yet he should have recognised long ago that a position alone no longer creates true authority." And what is with Kurzbach's authority?Kurzback alleges that "the fearless discussions" have "even disenchanted the apparent power of the Cologne Cardinal" - as if Kurzbach and other enemies of the Church would need to “fear” in a Germany controlled by the anti-Church oligarch media.For Kurzbach, Woelki is "only one voice among the many voices of those baptised."Nevertheless, his unbridled tirades against Cardinal Woelki show who in the Synod has the potential to intimidate.The Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger would never have printed a comparable slanderous harangue against the anti-Catholic Cardinal Marx.