EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, January 6, 2020

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump is calling the National Guard and Federal officers to respond to the Capitol building. The president's supporters stormed the nation's Capitol, flooding the Capitol steps and breaching the building itself. This is forcing a delay in the Constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election. John Malcolm, Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation, joins to analyze the events of today and their significance. Meanwhile, with two Democratic wins in Georgia, the U.S. Senate is split 50-50, but Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is a tie breaking vote, meaning Democrats hold the power. Editorial director at 'The Daily Caller', Vince Coglianese, joins to talk about the demonstrations happening in Washington DC today and the Georgia Runoff Elections. Also, the Roman Basilica of St. Mary Major is home to the oldest known nativity statues in all of history. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn shares the story behind these nativity statues. The first week of the new year has been full of celebrations in the Catholic Church. Apart from the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God on the first of the year and the Epiphany on the 6th, Monday was St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's feast day, Tuesday the Church honored St. John Neumann and Wednesday was the feast day of St. Andre Bessette. Dr. Matthew Bunson, executive editor and Washington bureau chief for EWTN News, joins to discuss the lives of these saints.