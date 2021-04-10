Clicks3
HOLY ROSARY TODAY SATURDAY APRIL 10, 2021 | JOYFUL MYSTERIES HOLY ROSARY Today Saturday April 10, 2021. JOYFUL MYSTERIES// APRIL Let us meditate on the Joyful Mysterie…More
HOLY ROSARY TODAY SATURDAY APRIL 10, 2021 | JOYFUL MYSTERIES
HOLY ROSARY Today Saturday April 10, 2021.
JOYFUL MYSTERIES// APRIL
Let us meditate on the Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary which fill us with hope, faith and great confidence.
Please write your personal intentions in the comment box and we will pray together in this Holy Rosary.
