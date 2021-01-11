RIP. Father Dermot Kavanagh, CSSp 1930-2021

From Father's Spritan Provincial:We regret to announce the death of Fr Dermot Kavanagh C.S.Sp. He died today (8th January 2021),in his native Co. Wicklow, after a short illness. He was aged 90.Dermot was born on 17th October 1930 to Elizabeth (née Kinsella) and Thomas Kavanagh of Ballybeg, Rathnew, Co. Wicklow, Ireland.Having attended school locally, played football and hurling and won medals at Irish dancing - something that he would later teach when in the USA - he served as a shop-assistantbefore he entered the Congregation in 1952. After some time as a student in Rockwell College, he went on to attend the novitiate in Kilshane and was professed in 1954. Philosophy and Theologystudies in Kimmage Manor, and a year as ‘prefect’ in Rockwell, followed.One of some 2 dozen members of the Province ordained in 1960, Fr Dermot was appointed to Nigeria. He spent just under a decade in the Diocese of Port Harcourt. Initially an assistant at St. Mary’s Cathedral, he did prison chaplaincy, and was pastor at St. Joseph’s, Etche, returning in 1965 to the cathedral parish, as administrator. At the start of the Nigerian Civil (Biafran) War, he was pastor at Christ the King Parish, Diobu and is credited with having saved all diocesan records, chalices and other religious articles by hiding them. As the war advanced, he served in Etele, working among refugees from the Port Harcourt area until his arrest in 1970 and his subsequent deportation. He continued for some years to offer support to a number of teenage refugees who were attending school in Ireland.Though an appointment to Malawi was thought to be on the horizon in 1971, it was to the USA that he moved. Associate pastor in St. Joseph’s Parish, King’s Park, New York until 1974, he did promotion work for the Congregation in California and began a Spiritan presence in Dakota. He was associate pastor in St. Basil’s Parish, Vallejo for some 5 years from the late 1970s. He did a Clinical Pastoral Education course in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Houston, Texas, and studied Spanish.Returning to California, he served in St. Apollinaris, Napa for well over a decade where his work included chaplaincy to the Knights of Columbus and care for 5 nursing homes and 4 retirement homes. He was pastor at St Dunstan's, Millbrae from 1997-2003.Returning to Ireland, Fr Dermot was based in his home parish of Rathnew where he was well-known and popular and is remembered as always being available for ministry when needed.A keen cook and gardener, he moved to Knockrobin Care Home in Wicklow town in 2019.We offer our prayerful sympathies to his family, relatives, Spiritan confrères and friends.