Today, 3 February, is the feast of St Laurence of Canterbury who was was one of the original missionaries who came from Rome with St Augustine in 597. He succeeded Augustine as Archbishop of Canterbury in about 604. He died at Canterbury on 3 February 619. Stained glass window from the cloister of Canterbury Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr