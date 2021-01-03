The Gift of the Magi.

A poor couple wanted to enrich each other for Christmas. She wanted to bring him joy by buying him a new bracelet for his ancient watch, since she did not have money she did it at the expense of cutting her long hair. He in turn sold that precious watch from his grandfather and bought her some combs for her beautiful hair. On Christmas Day their mutual gifts were useless. But their love saved … More

A poor couple wanted to enrich each other for Christmas. She wanted to bring him joy by buying him a new bracelet for his ancient watch, since she did not have money she did it at the expense of cutting her long hair. He in turn sold that precious watch from his grandfather and bought her some combs for her beautiful hair. On Christmas Day their mutual gifts were useless. But their love saved their relationship throughout their whole life.