The Gift of the Magi.
bananamamapapa on Jun 24, 2009 "The Gift of the Magi" is a short story written by O. Henry (a pen name for William Sydney Porter), about a young married couple and how they deal with the challenge of buying secret Christmas gifts for each other with very little money. As a sentimental story with a moral lesson about gift-giving, it has been a popular one for adaptation, especially for presentation during the Christmas season. The plot and its "twist ending" are well-known, and the ending is generally considered an example of situational irony. It was allegedly written at Pete's Tavern[2][3] on Irving Place in New York City.
A poor couple wanted to enrich each other for Christmas. She wanted to bring him joy by buying him a new bracelet for his ancient watch, since she did not have money she did it at the expense of cutting her long hair. He in turn sold that precious watch from his grandfather and bought her some combs for her beautiful hair. On Christmas Day their mutual gifts were useless. But their love saved their relationship throughout their whole life.
