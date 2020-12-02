REGINA CAELI Coeli O Queen of Heaven Song Lyrics text Easter laetare alleluia Words May Crown. The Regina Cæli or Regina Cœli or in English O Queen of Heaven song lyrics text for Assumption, May … More





The Regina Cæli or Regina Cœli or in English O Queen of Heaven song lyrics text for Assumption, May Crowning, Easter & Notre Dame or Our Lady celebrations

REGINA CAELI

Regina Caeli, laetare, alleluia,
quia quem meruisti portare, alleluia,
resurrexit sicut dixit, alleluia,
Ora pro nobis Deum, alleluia.

O Queen of Heaven be joyful alleluia
for he whom you have humbly born for us alleluia
has risen as he promised alleluia
Offer now our prayer to God, Alleluia