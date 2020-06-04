Wineskins 6 7 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Pat Fesler, HM, on Camp Bereavement; Alaina Chepke talks about Eva Lee Matthews; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on the … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Pat Fesler, HM, on Camp Bereavement; Alaina Chepke talks about Eva Lee Matthews; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on the Church in the Modern World; music from the CD "Sing and Be Not Silent" by the Daughters of St. Paul; and, Deacon Matthew Zwilling reflects on the readings for the Most Holy Trinity.