April 15 The First Reading breski1

Acts of the Apostles 5,27-33.

When the court officers had brought the Apostles in and made them stand before the Sanhedrin, the high priest questioned them,

"We gave you strict orders (did we not?) to stop teaching in that name. Yet you have filled Jerusalem with your teaching and want to bring this man's blood upon us."

But Peter and the apostles said in reply, "We must obey God rather than men.

The God of our ancestors raised Jesus, though you had him killed by hanging him on a tree.

God exalted him at his right hand as leader and savior to grant Israel repentance and forgiveness of sins.

We are witnesses of these things, as is the holy Spirit that God has given to those who obey him."

When they heard this, they became infuriated and wanted to put them to death.



Psalms 34(33),2.9.17-18.19-20.

I will bless the LORD at all times;

his praise shall be ever in my mouth.

Taste and see how good the LORD is;

blessed the man who takes refuge in him.



The LORD confronts the evildoers,

to destroy remembrance of them from the earth.

When the just cry out, the LORD hears them,

and from all their distress he rescues them.



The LORD is close to the brokenhearted;

and those who are crushed in spirit he saves.

Many are the troubles of the just man,

but out of them all the LORD delivers him.