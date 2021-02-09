Director of the Human Rights Program at CUA Discusses Human Trafficking | EWTN News Nightly On the World Day of Prayer Against Human Trafficking, Pope Francis said that every enslaved person must … More





On the World Day of Prayer Against Human Trafficking, Pope Francis said that every enslaved person must be set free, and without human trafficking we can create a world that builds unity in a long-lasting way. Law fellow and director of the program in human rights at the Institute for Human Ecology at the Catholic University of America, William Saunders, joins to share what we are seeing right now, globally, in terms of the number of people affected by human trafficking, and what type of impact the coronavirus has had on it. With today also being the feast day of Saint Josephine Bakhita, patron saint of human trafficking survivors, Saunders discusses the saint's life, what she represents and what people can learn from her. The law fellow explains how his program in human rights at CUA applies a Catholic focus to this powerful subject and why this perspective is so important. He tells us what we, the faithful, can do to combat this crime and how to help those impacted by human trafficking. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: